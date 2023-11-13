An area of high pressure sliding east of the area on Monday will give us a good deal of sunshine. This sunshine will turn a chilly morning into a relatively comfortable afternoon with highs in the 50s. A weak front will move into the area Monday night, but this front will diminish as it does so. This means we really won’t have much more than a few clouds and temperatures will not drop much with and behind the front.

Tuesday will be seasonably cool despite a good deal of sunshine with highs closer to 50. Higher elevations will not get out of the 40s. Tuesday night will be another chilly one as we sit mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday will feature sunshine and a few clouds with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Thursday will turn even milder again with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

A stronger cold front will bring an increase in cloudiness followed by showers on Friday. It will still be mild ahead of this front with highs in the upper 50s. Behind the front, it will be a chilly weekend. There may be a shower early Saturday then clouds should break for at least partial sunshine. Highs will be close to 50. We’ll have a partly to mostly sunny sky on Sunday with highs in the 40s.