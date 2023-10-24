It is a persistent southerly flow that keeps our temperatures during the day and night above average through at least the first part of the weekend. The trend keeps us 10 to 20 degrees above average across the region. Wednesday will feature more clouds than sun thanks to a weak wave of energy passing to our north. This may set off a sprinkle for some later in the day.

Here’s a look at the spread for the rest of the week….70’s during the day, mind you we should be in the upper 50’s to near 60 on average. Certainly many windows of opportunity to catch up on yard work and leaf collecting.

A bold area of high pressure situated off the carolina coast will keep us well warmer than average into the weekend.