Clouds continue to decrease this evening as high pressure moves closer to the region. With dewpoints still in the upper 50s to low 60s, fog will likely develop in many areas late tonight and into Thursday morning. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to mid 50s with little to no wind.

We start Thursday off with patchy to dense fog in some locations and we’ll slowly clear out before lunch time. High temperatures will rebound nicely into the low and middle 70s with a good deal of sunshine. Winds will be light out of the north. Overnight Thursday we stay clear and lows will drop into the 40s!

After a chilly start to Friday high pressure will be with us and we’ll be in for a gorgeous afternoon. Plenty of sunshine and highs rebound back into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight we’ll see a few clouds increase and lows drop into the mid 50s.

Temperatures will climb just a tad higher this weekend as summer tries to stick around. We’ll see highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun.

Staying mild to start the new week on Monday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our next front moves through late into Tuesday and will try to spark a few showers into Tuesday morning.