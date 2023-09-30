October will begin with an extended period of sunny and warm weather. Enjoy it while you can because a strong front will move through the area on Friday and usher in a blast of fall.

For the next few days warm weather fans will enjoy bright afternoons with temperatures flirting with 80 degrees. Not quite to record territory as the average last 80 degree day across our parts usually occurs by the beginning of October.

With clear skies and light winds temperatures will cool off at night and lead to the formation of some areas of dense fog for some. Places that experience fog should see improvements by mid to late morning at the latest. October is a common month for fog so we will have to deal with that for the next few mornings.

Later in the week cold weather fans will have their say and by next weekend it should feel like fall with strong gusty winds and a chill in the air.

We will save that for another day but for now lets take advantage of the warmth while we can.

Mark

