An area of high pressure has been responsible for this stellar weather across the Keystone State. Overnight temps will be falling back into the 40s and 50s under a mainly clear skies. Once the sun rises Friday morning temps will warm rather quickly. Daytime numbers will top off in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Definitely a taste of summer!

THE NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Rain chances ramp up Friday evening as another low pressure system moves in from the southwest. This will initially bring increased clouds towards sunset Friday and showers overnight into Saturday. The low will have a southeasterly track, similar to recent systems. A front to the north should help push this weather maker out of the region during the afternoon hours Saturday. As it looks now rain should taper off from NW to SE between 2 and 4 pm. All about the timing, so this could change depending on the storm track. It won’t be a lot of rain, but enough to dampen the grounds and gently water the grass and gardens. The good news is expect much better weather just in time for Mother’s Day! A mix of sun and clouds Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.