Our weekend is setting up just right for Penn State’s big game opener of the season and also being Labor Day Weekend. An area of high pressure dominates the majority of this weekend’s weather delivering plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures. There is a weak wave of energy that will bring increasing clouds and maybe a sprinkle or brief shower Saturday night, but conditions should stay mainly dry. Noticeably warmer Sunday with temps will into the 80’s. Come Monday we flirt with the 90-degree with highs around 90 or in the low 90’s through Thursday. Humidity kicks up mid-week allowing the chance for a late day shower or storm by Thursday. The best chance as it looks now for showers and storms comes Friday as a front slides south, also breaking this latest warm stretch.

