The December storm that gave us a soaking rain and some snow at the finish will continue to move rapidly away on Monday. With leftover moisture and temperatures dropping below freezing there could be a few slippery spots on Monday morning.

Lake effect snow showers will be most common across northwest PA with the potential for some minor additional accumulations.

A strong gusty northwest wind will add to the chilly feel. It will be a day to bundle up.

After Monday it looks like a generally dry week ahead as a trough pulls out and a ridge of high pressure builds in for the end of the week.

In between a dry front moves through on Wednesday which will cool us off a bit.

Have a great week!

Mark