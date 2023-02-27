This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This morning clouds will be increasing. A low-pressure system will move in by afternoon bringing a chilly rain and a wintry mix.

In our northeastern counties as well as higher elevations, we could see snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Please use caution while traveling. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Blair, and Huntingdon Counties beginning at 2:00 PM today until 7:00 AM Tuesday morning.

Winds today will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts could reach over 30 to 40 mph. Temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid 30s with the wintry mix continuing.

Early Tuesday morning we will see a bit of freezing mix and drizzle. This will taper off as the morning wares on. Tuesday we will have a rather cloudy sky. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in mid to upper 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. A shower cannot be ruled out on Wednesday. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the south between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night into Thursday morning there could be a few showers around. Temperatures overnight will be in the 40s.

After a lingering shower on Thursday, we will have a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday we are watching another low-pressure system that could bring us snow or a wintry mix. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Saturday we will have patchy clouds with a few flurries. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Sunday high pressure will be over central PA. We will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Monday we will see temperatures in the 40s.