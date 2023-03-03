This afternoon we will have a burst of snow and rain, turning to sleet and freezing rain, and then over to a chilly plain rain this evening into Saturday morning. You will want to use caution while traveling. We will see the precipitation starting in our southwestern counties first, and moving to the northeast.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories. For Somerset and Bedford Counties, the advisory begins at 10:00 AM and continues until 9:00 PM. For Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, and Centre counties it begins at 1:00 PM and continues until 12:00 AM. For Cameron and Elk Counties it starts at 2:00 PM until 1:00 AM.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be from the east between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Winds will pick up this afternoon and evening and we could see gusts upwards of 40 to 50 mph. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued Wind Advisories from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM for Cambria and Somerset Counties. Charge any devices in case of a power outage and make sure to secure any loose objects down.

Saturday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few showers. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the 20s.

Winds on Saturday will be strong from the west. We will see winds fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts could be higher. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Somerset, Blair, Bedford, and Cambria counties from 4:00 AM until 4:00 PM Saturday.

Sunday high pressure will be over central PA. We will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday we will see temperatures in the 40s. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Tuesday high temperatures will be in the 40s. Tuesday we will have a rather cloudy sky. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with sunshine and a few clouds.