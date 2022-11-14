Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into mid to upper 20s with a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday we will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday a wintry mix will arrive later in the day. We will continue to see a wintry mix Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Use caution while traveling, there could be slick and icy spots late Tuesday and into the Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures Wednesday will reach the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be a blustery day with a variable cloudy sky. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will be some lake effect snow showers impacting our northern counties and the Laurel Highlands. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper teens to lower 20s with a partially clear sky.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Sunday high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a variable cloudy sky. Monday high temperatures will make it into the upper 30s to lower 40s.