Winter is just a few days from now and it will sure look and feel like it on Tuesday. A colder dome of air settles in on Tuesday keeping our high temperatures in the 30’s with win chills in the 20’s. Snow showers will persist through the first part of the day with conditions improving during the afternoon. Even though the sun will shine expect a chilly setup.

Here’s a look at some of the latest predicted snow totals in select cities and towns by early Tuesday.

