Hope you enjoyed the holiday weekend and this nice weather to go along with it. Tonight will feature a few clouds and seasonable overnight lows mainly in the 50’s. A back door cold front passes by tonight reinforcing the dry air already in place. Expect highs in the 70’s to near 80 tomorrow under lots of sunshine. Here’s a look at your local lows and highs.

The BIG weather story moving forward first and foremost will be the abnormally dry conditions. Many of us appreciate warm and sunny days, but this stretch of dry air will make your appreciate the next round of beneficial rain. The next chance for the at least a few drops of rain comes this weekend, but even then it looks light and not amounting to much. Below shows your precip statistics for the year so far and the month of May. We are currently sitting 2+” below normal rainfall in Altoona, PA. A general average for Central Pennsylvania as a whole as well. As it looks now…one of our weather models bringing only 0.07″ of rain to Altoona in total through June 5. This of course not exact, but just an idea of how quiet our weather pattern could be.

The precip outlook into early June is trending below average at least for the first week. As you can see this includes the Great Lakes region into the Northeast.

