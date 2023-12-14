A strong area of high pressure over the Ohio Valley will build slowly east into the weekend. This will allow for warmer conditions with highs around 50 for Friday and Saturday. A low pressure will move up this east coast bringing increasing clouds early Sunday and a rainy setup for Sunday night and on into Monday.

Here’s a look at some afternoon temps on Friday. Mild numbers as some of us will be in the lower 50’s after the noon hour.

Temperature ride over the next five looks pretty good for this time of year. Above average temps expected through the weekend.

Our next weather maker will be a rain maker and likely a soaking situation to wrap up the weekend and carry into Monday. Enough cold air could wrap around this area of low pressure by Monday night bringing a changeover to snow for some. Keeping a close eye on this over the next couple of days.

