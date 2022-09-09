This morning we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. This morning will be quite foggy. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 9:00 AM for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Somerset and Bedford Counties.

Over the next few days we will have high pressure over us bringing us some drier conditions. Today we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds today will be from the east. Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid 50s with a clear sky.

Saturday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. You will want to make sure to put on the sunscreen if you are headed to Penn State’s home opener. Winds on Saturday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the 60s. By Saturday night, clouds increase and showers will arrive. Sunday we will have a rather cloudy sky with showers. Sunday temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Sunday will be light from the south. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday we will have more clouds compared to sun with some showers. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday night temperatures dip into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday we will have clouds and some sunshine with a few showers and storms. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday we will have a shower or two early and then the sky will begin to clear. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the 50s. Thursday we will have high pressure building in. We will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the 50s. Friday we will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday there will be clouds and sun with high temperatures in the 70s.