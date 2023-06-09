This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a bit of fog and a stray shower. Today we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Today temperatures will dip into the 50s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Today the air quality will continue to improve. Today’s air quality will be fine for most today unless you are very sensitive. It is expected for the most part to stay under 100 AQI, which would mean it is not unhealthy for most groups.

Saturday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the lower to mid 50s. Sunday clouds will increase and showers arrive late into the evening. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures dip into the 50s. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers. We do need rain as we continue to see drought conditions getting worse across the area. Most areas are now under a moderate drought.

Monday we will have showers with a rather cloudy sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 50s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday we will have a few showers with a mix of clouds and sun. Wednesday high temperatures make it into the upper 70s to lower 80s.