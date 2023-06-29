The hazy/smoky days have been quite persistent and will unfortunately linger into Friday. Some positive weather news as the winds shift more from the south expect a reduced smoky haze later in the day. Here’s a look at the future smoke:

An increased southerly flow will bring warmer temperatures to the region with highs well into the 80’s along more humidity. As a warm front lifts north it will set off a few late day showers and or thunderstorms. We may some heavy downpours scattered about into the mid evening hours. Overnight temps will hold on the mild side in the 60’s into early Saturday morning.

As we head into the weekend and the 4th of July do expect seasonable warm conditions with highs in the 80’s and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these showers will be heavy at times over the next few days.

