Gusty wind reports to wrap up the latest storm…

Snowfall will impact the western highlands and central mountains Friday afternoon into the evening. Gusty winds are also expected across most of Central PA with gusts to 60+ mph possible along the Allegheny ridges Friday night through Saturday. Flooding is also possible, with the highest probability being across the Lower Susquehanna Valley tributaries.

Then bitter cold temperatures settle in later this weekend into early next week. Be weather ready! Also potential for a coastal snow event Monday into Tuesday.

