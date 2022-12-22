A very powerful arctic cold front will bring a band of gusty rain showers that will quickly change to snow showers during the early morning hours on Friday. It is not the amount of snow that is of concern but that temperatures will drop fast behind the front and any wet spots could ice up very rapidly. Temperatures will drop from the 30s early in the day into the teens by lunchtime and into the single digits in most spots by evening.

Another concern is the wind with and behind that front which will exceed 50mph at times. This will also cause blowing and drifting of snow in open areas and will be enough to bring down some tree limbs.

The combination of the wind and the low temperatures will bring wind chills that will drop into the double digits across the region. Remember to protect yourself from the wind chill by covering all exposed flesh.

After a lull from the morning snow showers, there will be more numerous snow showers and heavier squalls Friday afternoon through Saturday. This could add another 3-6” on some of the ridges in the Laurel Highlands and cause some travel issues into western Pennsylvania.

Temperatures Friday night will drop below zero in many places Friday night and then only rise in the single digits to the lower teens on Saturday. This could end up being the coldest Christmas Eve Day that we have ever had.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

There may still couple be some leftover flurries Christmas Day morning, especially near and west of Route 219; otherwise, will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs only in the teens. Monday will still be cold despite some sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 20s. Temperatures will rebound quite a bit before the New Year holiday. In between, there will be a system that could bring us some clouds and the chance for a bit of snow on Tuesday. We should have at least partial sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures reaching a good bit above average.