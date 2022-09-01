Once the sun sets tonight it will cool off fast. With a clear sky, light winds, and a dry atmosphere, low temperatures will reach the lower 50s with colder spots reaching into the upper 40s.

Friday will be a nice day but sunshine will be mixing with some clouds, especially during the afternoon and the farther west you live. High temperatures will be near to just above 80. We’ll turn warm and more humid Saturday with clouds and sunshine. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots later in the day. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Sunday will also be warm and humid with clouds, some sunshine, and the chance for a couple of showers and thunderstorms to be around the area. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Labor Day should be similar to Sunday with clouds, some sunshine, and the possibility of a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the region. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Showers will be a possibility on Tuesday with more clouds than sunshine with highs near to just above 80. Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit warm with clouds and sunshine. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on either day. Highs will be near to just above 80.

