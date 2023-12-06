A persistent northwesterly flow sends a small wave or streak of energy to the area overnight into early Thursday. Expect some light snow showers mainly across our northern counties Thursday morning. Otherwise lots of clouds with some breaks of sun later in the day with highs mainly in the low 40’s.

A warm front lifts north sending some mild air our way on Friday and carries into Saturday. High temperatures return into the 50’s both Friday and Saturday afternoon.

