This morning will be frigid. Temperatures will be in the single digits to lower teens. Today we will have more clouds compared to sun with a few scattered snow showers. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. Tonight we will continue to see a few lingering flurries. Temperatures tonight will be in the teens.

Tuesday there will be a a rather cloudy sky. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night we will be mainly clear with low temperatures in the teens to lower 20s.

Wednesday there will be sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday clouds will thicken. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Saturday will be cloudy with showers developing. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

For New Year’s Eve temperatures will stay in the 40s with showers into New Year’s Day. Sunday we will have showers early then they will slowly taper off. Temperatures on New Year’s Day will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the 30s. Monday we will have more clouds than sun with high temperatures in the 50s.