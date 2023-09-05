Tonight we remain under the influence of high pressure and that keeps us under dry but mild conditions. We sit mostly clear with lows in the mid and upper 60s. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

A front will approach the region on Wednesday we’ll sit mostly sunny before clouds increase late in the day. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out ahead of the cold front. High temperatures will again be hot in the upper 80s to low 90s with light winds out of the west. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with a shower or two around, low temperatures sit in the upper 60s.

Thursday, we’ll sit under a mix of clouds and sun as the front moves in to the region. High temperatures will remain warm and humid in the low to mid 80s. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and early evening. A few showers will be around overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

The front looks to stall across the region for Friday which keeps the showers around into the afternoon. Not a wash out but spotty showers under a mostly cloudy sky. We do remain muggy with dewpoints in the upper 60s while air temperatures will sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The first half of the weekend remain unsettled as the front continues to bring showers into the region. High temperatures will sit in the mid and upper 70s while we stay muggy with dewpoints in the mid 60s.

A few showers linger for Sunday otherwise we sit under a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will sit in the mid 70s.

Fall like temperatures make a return into next week as we sit seasonable with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.