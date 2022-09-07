

Another grey day across Central PA. Cloud cover continues today we showers will again pop throughout the afternoon and evening. These showers will be more scattered then they have the past couple of days. High temperatures will have a tough time climbing due to the north easterly flow, and cloud cover. We’ll see highs reach lower 70s with a few hitting the middle 70s. Overnight we sit cloudy as lows drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The chance for a pop-up shower or two will still be there Thursday, but most of us will be rain free. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun as clouds will slowly clear out by late Thursday evening. High temperatures will bein the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will be our nicest day as we sit under a mostly sunny sky thanks to high pressure. High temperatures will sit comfortable in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Friday night we’ll sit mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.

The weekend will start better than it finishes. Sunshine will begin our Saturday but clouds will quickly increase into the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80.

Sunday will feature more clouds than sunshine as showers approach for late in the day. High temperatures will be in the 70s.

Showers and maybe a thunderstorm will be around on Monday with highs again in the upper 70s to near 80. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday followed by more refreshing air late next week.

