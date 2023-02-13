This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today will be blustery with winds from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Today we will have sunshine mixing in with some clouds. Tonight, temperatures dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tonight we will have a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday we will have a sunshine mixed with a few clouds. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday evening, clouds increase. Tuesday night into early Wednesday there could be a shower or two around. Low temperatures Tuesday night will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday there could be a stray shower, otherwise a variable cloudy sky. Thursday our next low-pressure system arrives. Thursday will be cloudy with showers. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s. Some spots could reach the lower 60s. Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

We could see showers switching over to some snow showers into early Friday morning. Friday we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. It will be windy. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Friday we will have clouds slowly breaking. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Saturday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures on Saturday we will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Monday high temperatures will be in the 50s.