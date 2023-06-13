Tonight another low pressure system moves across our region tonight and into Wednesday. Low temperatures will sit in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Expect moderate rainfall at times overnight.

Wednesday will start on the dreary side. Showers become more scattered into the late morning early afternoon hours. By the afternoon, a few thunderstorms will be possible. High temperatures will sit cooler than average in the mid to upper 60s. Winds shift out of the west by the afternoon and will be gusty at times at 10-15 mph. Overnight clouds will decrease and low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A mix of clouds and sun for Thursday with high temperatures seasonable in the mid to upper 70s. By the afternoon we’ll see a few showers and thunderstorms popping up. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Friday will be similar to Thursday with a mix of clouds and sun with a chance of showers into the late afternoon. High temperatures will sit in the lower 70s.

The weekend should trend a bit drier with a mix of clouds and sun for both Saturday and Sunday as temperatures sit in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday with highs reaching low 80s by Sunday.