Tonight showers and isolated thunderstorms will taper as we lose most of the energy. We’ll sit mostly cloudy and quiet mild. Low temperatures will sit in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Dewpoints will also remain higher. Winds will be light out of the south.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday. We’ll see a mix of clouds with a little sun before showers and thunderstorms move back in. High temperatures will reach into the lower and mid 70s, winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Expect downpours and gusty winds within the isolated thunderstorms. Tuesday evening storms will again taper to just a few showers early. Overnight lows will sit near 60 degrees with winds out of the west.

More clouds than sun will start the day on Wednesday. A stray shower or two will be around but many of us will hold dry. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s with winds becoming quite breezy out of the west at 15-20 mph. Overnight, we’ll see decreasing cloud cover and cooler temperatures as lows fall into the lower 50s.

Thursday is looking like a nice day! Partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures approaching the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll start to really warm back up into Friday ahead of our next rain maker. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon with highs reaching into the low and mid 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms will be around late in the day with a better chance of storms into the weekend.