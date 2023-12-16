A storm will take shape across the southeast on Sunday and will move up the coast Sunday night.

Cloudy skies on Sunday with mild temperatures. Drizzle then rain develops in the afternoon and becomes heavy at times on Sunday night. We could see 1-2″ of rain in our area.

Rain showers will change to snow showers across western PA on Monday and spread eastward overnight.

We should wind up with coatings in our area with higher elevations getting a bit more. There should be several inches across the Laurel Highlands and in the snowbelt across northwest PA.

Tuesday should be a blustery, cold day. After Tuesday things settle down and we should see some nice weather for the rest of the week with temperatures starting to rise.

Have a great weekend!

Mark