Are you ready for another taste of summer? This April has been rather warm allowing for everything to bloom in a hurry. It sure is beautiful to see spring jump into action. A warm front delivers above average temperatures beginning tomorrow as highs flirt with the 80-degree mark.

Expect a bubble of no trouble in the weather department for now. Friday will begin mild and end very warm with highs in the low 80s, but there will be a chance for a pop shower later in the day as a front approaches from the west. Do expect mild temps on Saturday mixed with more clouds and scattered showers mainly during the afternoon. A heavier pocket of rain more likely Saturday night into Sunday as the cold front swings by. Much cooler temps expected come Sunday. This cooler pocket will linger for quite a few days.