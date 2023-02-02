Happy Groundhog Day! This morning temperatures will be in the upper teens to lower 20s. We will have a patchy clouds. Today there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Today winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tonight we will become cloudy with a few flurries and snow showers.

Friday will be a blustery day. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. This will usher in arctic air. High temperatures on Friday will be in the teens and lower 20s. With the wind, it will feel more like we are below zero. Friday we will have a variable cloudy day with some flurries. Friday night will be quite cold. Temperatures will dip into the single digits. Make sure to prepare your home for the cold, and keep your pets warm and safe.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 20s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the teens. Sunday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

On Monday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night there will be some showers around in to Wednesday. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.