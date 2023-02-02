Tonight the arctic front moves into Central PA and will bring a few snow showers mainly across our northern tiers. Temperatures will fall into teens overnight as winds pick up out of the northwest at 15-20 mph. Flurries will then linger into Friday morning.

Friday will be a blustery day. Clouds will decrease late morning and into the afternoon as winds will be quite gusty out of the northwest at 15-25 mph. High temperatures will sit mainly in the teens to low 20s for some but the wind chill will be in the single digits below zero. Overnight we will be bitter cold, lows fall into the single digits just above zero. Limit time outdoors and don’t forget your furry friends.

We start the weekend bitter cold with wind chills in the teens below zero. We do become mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Overnight lows fall back to the teens low 20s. A quick rebound of the mild air as it returns for Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

We stay mild into the new week with highs approaching 50 degrees both Tuesday and Wednesday as that brings our next chance for rain.