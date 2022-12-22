Tonight we’ll see a few showers continue before a brief break late overnight. This is ahead of the arctic front moving in from our west. Temperatures the rest of the evening will hover in the mid to upper 30s.

A very powerful cold front will bring a band of gusty rain showers that will change to snow as temperatures plunge. Do be careful as wet roads may turn icy fast with the sudden drop in temperatures.

There will be a lull before snow showers and heavier squalls become more prominent again Friday afternoon and evening, mainly in the Laurel Highlands. These snow showers and squalls will last through Saturday night and some of Somerset and Cambria counties may eventually get a half-foot of snow. Temperatures early Friday will start in the mid 30s but will drop into the teens reaching the single digits by the evening.

Christmas Eve day will be windy with scattered snow showers near and west of Route 219 with some sunshine and just scattered flurries farther to the east. Temperatures Saturday will not rise higher than the lower teens and with the gusty winds, wind chills will be below zero so limit time outdoors and don’t forget about your pets!

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

There may still couple be some leftover flurries on Christmas Day morning, especially near and west of Route 219; otherwise, will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs only in the teens.

Monday will still be cold despite some sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 20s. Temperatures will rebound quite a bit before the New Year holiday. Tuesday we’ll see high temperatures reach into the 30s.