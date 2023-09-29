Today an upper level low to our west and a system to our east will keep us stuck in the clouds with a chance of a shower or drizzle around. Not many will see a whole lot of rain but the clouds will keep us in the mid 60s this afternoon. Tonight, we’ll remain mostly cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Saturday begins a long stretch of dry weather. We do start the day mostly cloudy but we’ll see afternoon sunshine with highs in the low 70s. By Saturday night clouds continue to decrease to become mostly clear with lows in the 50s.

Warmer temperatures arrive starting Sunday as we sit mostly sunny with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Overnight we’ll sit mostly clear with lows in the 50s.

More of the same is with us to start the workweek. Sunshine with highs back in the upper 70s for both Monday and tuesday! Get out and enjoy the nice weather. We remain quiet and mostly clear during the nights with lows back in the 50s.

Our next chance of rain in the extended is looking like late week by Friday and into Saturday we could see the chance for a few showers. Temperatures the rest of the week will hold in the low to mid 70s.