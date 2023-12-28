Clouds hang with us on Thursday as a few stray showers will still be possible the first half of the day. Most of the day should be rain free, but still a bit gloomy as clouds try and break into the afternoon for a little bit of sun. High temperatures will sit in the upper 40s to low 50s with winds out of the west. Overnight we’ll sit under a party cloudy sky as lows sit in the upper 30s.

More clouds than sun on Friday as the chance of a shower/snow shower are possible late in the evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s before falling overnight into the upper 20s. The best chance for snow showers will be in the laurel highlands with the higher elevation.

The front moves through Saturday morning which brings a chance of a rain/snow mix to our northwest mountains as well as the laurel highlands where a quick coating to an inch will be possible. Many of us will see flurries under a mostly cloudy sky as temperatures sit cooler in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be quite breezy behind the front out of the west at 15-20 mph.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for Sunday with highs back in the upper 30s to low 40s. A few showers/snow showers will be around late Sunday afternoon. Overnight we drop to near 32 degrees for New Years Eve!

Fairly dry into New Years Day aside from flurries. Temperatures while it’ll feel cool are back to average in the mid and upper 30s. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s under a partly cloudy sky.