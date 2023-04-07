Tonight we are still dealing with cloud cover from the passing cold front. As high pressure will move in overnight we’ll see decreasing clouds. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s with light winds.

High pressure moves in for Saturday we’ll become mostly sunny. High temperatures climb into the lower and middle 50s. Winds will be light out of the east at 4-6 mph. Overnight we sit mostly clear and chilly with low temperatures in the upper 20s.

Easter Sunday will be beautiful. Plenty of sunshine from start to finish with high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will remain light out of the east as high pressure sits to our north. Overnight we are quiet clear and chilly with lows dropping into the 20s.

The dry stretch of weather continues into the new week. Monday will bring another mostly sunny sky with highs reaching into the mid 60s.