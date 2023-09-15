The weekend begins on a tranquil note thanks to a classic September high. Cool conditions to begin the day followed by abundant sunshine during the afternoon with highs in the 70’s. A few clouds may mix in, but that will be about it. Lee stays far to the east of us off the coast of New England bringing a lot of wave active and rip currents to the mid-Atlantic and New England shore. Our next weather maker is working through the Midwest which will bring a few scattered showers to the area later Sunday into Sunday night. Aside from an early shower on Monday, expect a mainly dry stretch next week.

Saturday morning low temperatures:

Saturday afternoon high temperatures:

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.