Today high pressure sits off to our southwest and will bring a pleasant summer day. Plenty of sunshine, light winds out of the west and lower humidity. High temperatures will climb into the low and mid 80s. Overnight, we’ll sit mostly clear with lows dropping to near 60 degrees.

A front will approach the region on Wednesday and sit to our northwest. This will warm us up well into the 80s by the afternoon under a mix of clouds and sun. As the front moves across our northwest counties, this will spark a few showers into Wednesday evening. Overnight we’ll see clouds continue to increase with a few showers as lows sit in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers will move in for Thursday as the front passes across the region. High temperatures will sit warm and muggy in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few thunderstorms will be around for the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows sit in the mid 60s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

We’ll sit partly cloudy for Friday but staying warm and muggy as high temperatures climb into the lower 80s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be around for the afternoon and evening.

Heading into yet another unsettled weekend. Watch for scattered showers late in the day on Saturday and a few showers around for Sunday. Temperatures remain warm with highs in the 80s.