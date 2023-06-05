Tonight we sit hazy but under a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for Tuesday as a cold front crosses the region into the afternoon. High temperatures will sit back in the mid 70s with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph gusting upwards of 25 mph. The NWS has issued a Fire Weather Watch for our eastern counties as the dry conditions persist with added winds, that will create high fire danger. Refrain from any burning. Overnight tuesday we’ll sit mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday we’ll sit mostly sunny and cooler behind the cold front. High temperatures will only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. A spotty shower is possible Wednesday afternoon mainly across our eastern counties. Low temperatures drop into the mid 40s under a mostly clear sky.

Thursday we’ll be under a partly cloudy sky with a few chances of showers throughout the day. High temperatures will sit in the lower 70s.