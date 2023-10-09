A chilly start to the week as we remain below average. Today we’ll sit under a mix of clouds with highs reaching into the 50s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon with a few stray showers around. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s and low 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be very similar with a bit more cloud cover to the north as the upper level low continues to sit to our north. High temperatures will range from low 50s to the north to upper 50s across our south. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Overnight we’ll sit partly cloudy to mostly clear so some patchy frost is possible for some as lows fall back into the 30s.

We’ll continue to see a mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday as high temperatures slowly moderate back to average in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will build late Wednesday evening ahead of a few showers set to move in overnight. Lows will sit in the mid 40s.

A few showers around for the start of Thursday as we sit mostly cloudy. Temperatures will then climb back into the 60s by the afternoon as the rain moves out. Overnight we sit mostly to partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.