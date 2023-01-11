A warm front will lift across the region tonight and will spark a few showers. As temperatures overnight fall right around freezing, there could be a bit of a wintry mix in spots. This warm front will be slowly moving through the area on Thursday with periods of rain. There still could be a touch of a wintry mix in spots during the morning. Temperatures Thursday will slowly rise into the 40s, reaching the middle to upper 40s in places early Thursday night.

A cold front will move through the area with periods of rain followed by snow showers Friday morning. The rest of Friday will be windy and cold with variable cloudiness. We will have numerous snow showers west of Route 219 with flurries farther to the east. Temperatures Friday will be mostly in the 30s. Some places will reach the 20s by evening.

Saturday will be windy and chilly with scattered flurries and snow showers. Highs will range from near 30 in the higher elevations to the middle to upper 30s in the deeper valleys to the east. The snow will accumulation a coating to an inch or two near and west of Route 219. Sunshine will return through the afternoon as clouds start to break. Overnight will be cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Sunday and Monday will feature both clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will rebound into the lower 40s on Sunday and then the mid to upper 40s on Monday.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.