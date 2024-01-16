**WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY**

A LOOK AT THE CHILLING WEATHER HEADLINES:

Accumulating snow has ended for now; blustery winds from the northwest will produce blowing and drifting through the evening especially where snow character is dry/fluffy

Wind chills between 0°to -20°F are expected late tonight through Wednesday morning

Elevated risk of frostbite with prolonged exposure. Delays possible into Wednesday.

Plowable snow is expected Thursday afternoon through Friday night

The overall weather pattern is downright frigid. Our bitter cold setup will continue right into the weekend. Temperatures will not begin to rebound until Monday as the January thaw begins. Until then be very cautious with bitter cold temperatures frostbite to exposed skin take take place in minutes and don’t forget to keep the pets protected too.

Exposed pipes will need to be covered and cared for as well. Prolonged cold will lead to busted/broken pipes, which leads to a bigger mess on top of the cold.

Here’s a look at our temperature trend into the weekend:

Our next weather maker moving in Thursday will bring periods of snow Thursday evening into Friday. Another 2 to 5″ of snowfall is likely adding to our already blowing and drifting snow cover. Reinforcing cold will follow the next round of snow and into the weekend.

