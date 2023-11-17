November-like temperatures settle in this weekend along with dry conditions. After a mild stretch we return to the norm for the time being. Our highs will be stuck in the 40’s on Saturday with a breezy northwest wind making it feel even colder at times. An area of high pressure further strengthen on Sunday returning us to more tranquil conditions with a slight bump in temperature along with less wind. Here’s a look at the temperature trend through the middle of the holiday week:

Looking ahead….our next weather maker arrives Tuesday, and it will be a sloppy setup. Depending on how much cold air is in place we could see some snow or a wintry mix during the start of the storm then transitioning over to a cold rain during the day. As of now prepare for tricky weather on Tuesday if you are traveling. Things should greatly improve on Wednesday and then turns much colder on Thanksgiving with highs in the 30’s and 40’s.

The pattern has officially flipped and this means colder conditions along with a more active storm track through Pennsylvania. Be weather ready the remainder of November!

