After a soaking rain event Tuesday things will improve during the day Wednesday. Winds will turn out of the west-northwest bringing in a drier flow, although some leftover low-level moisture may set off a stray shower the first half of the day. Do expect a breezy day with a lot of clouds lingering overhead.

Temperatures will be seasonably cool in the 40’s. Overall a decent travel day locally. If you are traveling by air and heading towards places like New England there will be some rain and wind as a low pressure strengthens off the coast. Some of this weather could prompt travel delays. Air travel south or west should see less weather-related travel delays.

Thanksgiving Day will feature lots of sunshine with highs in the 40’s to near 50 making it the nicest day this week. After the Thanksgiving holiday expect a general cool down across the region with temperatures trending near or below average into the weekend. The overall pattern the rest of the month in early December looks colder.

