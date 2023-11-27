It will feel like the middle of winter here through Tuesday night. Our temperatures will be cold even by January standards.

With a westerly upslope flow we have seen clouds and some very light snow.

Winds will turn more to the northwest as a reinforcing shot of cold air moves through on Tuesday.

There are indications that a snow squall could develop near I-80 early in the morning and drift to the south. Motorists will have to pay close attention to the weather.

Heavy lake effect snows slam extreme nw PA (a foot is possible in Erie county), with a coating to and inch or two from the plateau south into the Laurel Highlands. There could be some slippery spots. Snow will be lighter across the central valleys perhaps a coating here and there.

Strong winds will keep our wind chills at very low levels (teens and single digits) so bundle up and make sure your home heating is in good working order. Always be very careful with space heaters. We already have a story of a fire that killed several dogs.

The cold will be fleeting and we should see lighter winds and milder air later this week.

Coming along for the ride will be some moisture and it is looking wet for Friday.

Have a good week.

Mark