An upper level low will keep the shower chance around through Saturday. But the blustery weather sticks around all weekend long. Clouds and a few showers are expected early on Saturday with some breaks in the clouds expected during the afternoon.

Our daytime temperatures will hold in the 50’s for the majority of the day with breezy conditions. Winds will be coming out of the WNW at about 15 to 20 mph with some higher gusts expected. Make sure you anchor down any outdoor holiday decorations.

