Tonight a few flurries otherwise mostly cloudy and cold. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 20s with a wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

As we head into a Friday a cold front will be approaching. This keeps the clouds around and then the increase chance of snow showers into the afternoon. As the front moves in midday the winds will also pick up. The chance for snow squalls will be around early afternoon, so stay weather aware if you plan to be on the roads. High temperatures only climb into the upper 30s and winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. Overnight the coldest air of the season moves in with lows falling into the teens.

This weekend will be cold. Saturday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs sitting just above and below freezing. Winds remain breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows fall back into the teens and lower 20s.

Partly sunny for Sunday with a few snow showers around in just our northern counties. High temperatures will be back in the lower 30s. Overnight we fall back into the teens and 20s.

While its not a big warmup, temperatures slowly climb back to average next week with highs in the 40s closer to 50 by Thanksgiving Day.