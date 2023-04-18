Today will be quite chilly. A few rain and snow showers will be around into the early afternoon especially for the northern counties. We’ll sit under a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the upper 40s. Winds will be breezy from the west at 15-20 mph. Overnight clouds will start to decrease and low temperatures drop into the low and middle 30s. Winds will be from the west at 5-10 mph.

High pressure moves back in for Wednesday and we’ll become mostly sunny. Temperatures rebound nicely back into the low and middle 60s. Overnight we sit mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

The warm up continues into Thursday and Friday. High temperatures both days will be in the mid and upper 70s with many spots making a run towards 80 degrees. Clouds move back in for Friday as showers approach for Friday evening and into the weekend.

Expect scattered showers for Saturday as high temperatures sit in the lower 70s. The front moves through for Sunday and we’ll be back in the 50s as showers move out by the afternoon.