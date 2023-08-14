Expect a rather unsettled night as a low pressure moves in from the west. Showers may be heavy at times leading to ponding on roadways and some localized flooding in poor drainage zones. Otherwise expect mainly cloudy skies with areas of fog and mist. Overnight lows holding steady in the mid 60’s.

On Tuesday expect enough leftover energy to produce a few showers mainly during the morning, but cannot rule out a passing shower in the afternoon. Expect a mix of clouds and some sun along with breezy conditions. Here’s a look at your hometown highs:

Expect much drier weather and cooler temperatures come midweek. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and fair clouds with highs in the 70’s. Brief warm-up Thursday before another cool down on Friday. Then a big warm-up kicks off this weekend!

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.