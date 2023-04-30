Tonight the cold front is moving through and will bring cooler and breezier conditions behind it. Showers will taper overnight with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

A low pressure system will sit to our north for most of the week which will continue this showery and cooler weather pattern. Monday we sit mostly cloudy with occasional showers all day. High temperatures will only sit in the upper 40s to mid 50s further east. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s and a few snowflakes will mix in for the higher terrain.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with occasional showers and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be gusty at times out of the west at 15-20 mph, so temperatures will feel even colder with the off and on showers.

Wednesday we will be quite cloudy with a few showers still lingering around. High temperatures on will be in the lower to mid 50s. Thursday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday there will be clouds and some sun with scattered showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Saturday looks to be dry. Saturday temperatures will be in the 60s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.