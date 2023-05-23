A hazy evening on tap as a few clouds will be around. Expect a mostly clear sky overnight with low temperatures sitting comfortable in the 40s to low 50s.

We start with sunshine on Wednesday and temperatures will surge ahead of a cold front by the evening. High temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s as clouds build in late afternoon. A few showers will be along the front as it moves through into Wednesday evening. Overnight we clear out nicely and cool down with lows dropping into the lower 40s.

Sunny and comfortable as we head into Thursday behind the front. High temperatures will sit in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. Overnight we sit mostly clear and cool with lows in the lower 40s.

A great end to the week with sunshine remaining with us into Friday. High temperatures will sit in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We start the weekend partly sunny on Saturday with high temperatures reaching into the lower 70s. Clouds will build in for the afternoon, but the system we are watching will be to our south. Heading into Sunday if the system slides north at all we could see some showers but as of right now we look to sit on the dry side with more clouds than sun.