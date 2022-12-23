The arctic air continues across Central PA heading into the holiday weekend. Tonight we sit mostly cloudy and bitter cold. Temperatures fall into the single digits to near 10 degrees below zero. Winds will remain gusty out of the WSW at 30-40 mph. When you factor in the wind chill, it will feel like 15-30 degrees below zero. Limit time outdoors and don’t forget your furry friends.

Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria, Somerset, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, and Bedford counties until 7:00 PM Saturday. For Jefferson County, the wind chill warning goes until 12:00 PM Saturday.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for Elk, Cameron, northern Centre, Clearfield, Blair, Bedford, Cambria and Somerset counties until 6:00 AM Saturday. A Wind Advisory is in place for Jefferson county until 7:00 AM Saturday morning. By tonight, temperatures will drop into the single digits.

Christmas Eve day will be windy with a few scattered snow showers across our northern and western counties. The rest of the region will see a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will only make it into the single digits to lower teens. Winds remain strong from the west between 15-20 mph. Low temperatures fall back into the single digits with breezy winds.

On Christmas Day, there could be a lingering flurry early otherwise we will have mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens. Overnight lows fall back into the single digits.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will start to rebound a bit next week. Monday we will make it into the mid 20s.

Tuesday we will have a mostly cloudy with the chance for a few snow showers. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Heading into mid week and towards the end of the week we will see temperatures climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s!